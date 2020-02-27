Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Redeemer City Church
1410 Dundee Rd
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
TAYLOR BROOKE FUTCH

TAYLOR BROOKE FUTCH Obituary
TAYLOR BROOKE
FUTCH, 17

WINTER HAVEN - Taylor Brooke Futch, 17, of Winter Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, special friends and amazing medical staff on Monday February 24, 2020 in Orlando, FL.
She is survived by her parents Bruce and Rhonda Futch, brothers Brandon and Ryan Chambless, sisters in love, Brittany and Lauren, nieces, Ellie and Presley, nephews, Brayden, Bryson, Brody and Cooper, maternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Brown, many aunts, uncles and cousins and her one and only true love, Ellis. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Terry and Patsy Futch.
There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Redeemer City Church, 1410 Dundee Rd. Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Because Tay Tay loved music so much we will be having a celebration of music starting at 12:15 pm with services following at 1:00.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
