GIBBS EADY
October 9, 1926 - January 1, 2020
LAKELAND - Mr. Taylor Gibbs Eady, Jr., age 93, passed away on January 1, 2020, in his home. Gibbs was born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, the only son of Taylor Gibbs Eady, Sr. and Marie Suber Eady. Gibbs grew up in Crystal Springs, where he graduated from Crystal Springs High School as valedictorian and class president. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant through two tours of duty, WWII and the Korean Conflict. Upon return from service he attended the University of Mississippi, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1950. While excelling in his classes, he was also part of the Ole Miss 'Pride of the South Marching Band,' and served as Treasurer of Sigma Nu Fraternity. After graduation, he returned home to marry his next-door neighbor Rita Mackey.
Gibbs took a job with CF Industries at the Donaldsonville, Louisiana Nitrogen Facility as manager of Administrative Services. By 1974, he was selected to move to Lakeland and served as Manager of Industrial Relations at the company's Plant City Location. In 1980, he moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee as Plant manager of the CF Nitrogen Plant there. He later returned to Lakeland after closure of the Chattanooga facility where he remained Manager of Industrial Relations at several Florida locations until retirement on April 1, 1998.
He was heavily involved with First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, where he served as an usher for 37 years, a Sunday School Teacher for 17 years, a leader of several Bible Studies, and a member on many other church committees. He was proud to lead a life of integrity, kindness, and generosity as a witness to his faith and our Lord's grace.
Gibbs was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn E. Paul, of Alexandria, Louisiana, and sister-in-law, Mary M. Midtbo, of Boca Raton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita Mackey Eady, daughter Melissa Eady Murray (husband, Brad), grandson John Murray (fiancée, Kerry), sister-in-law, Janet M. Herdman, and brother-in-law Kevin L. Midtbo, of Cocoa Beach. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a reception following.
Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 6000 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, Mississippi.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020