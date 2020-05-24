TEDDY L.JOHNSTONLAKELAND - This is to celebrate the home-going of Teddy L. Johnston, born in Albany Ga. on December 12, 1938, with his twin brother Freddy, to Robert and Nellie C. Smith Johnston.He entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020, at the age of 81 after a long battle with COPD and Parkinson's in Lakeland, FL.Ted served with pride for 22 years in the Army National Guard. He was a force of nature with years of work helping others, leading them to a better life through Alcoholics Anonymous. He celebrated 37 years of service to his Higher Power with a dedication of love for his fellow men and women. He was an avid fisherman who was at home on the water and loved golfing with his closest AA friends.Ted was preceded in death by his father, Robert Z. Johnston, brother, Freddy Z. Johnston and first wife, and mother of his children, Agnes Mae Johnston Sanders.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara Walker Johnston, Lakeland, FL. his 99 year old mother, Nellie C Johnston, Spring Hill, FL. daughter, Annette Johnston Armstrong (Ken), Gainesville, FL. sons, Teddy L. Johnston II (Debbie), Haines City, FL. Donald Wayne Walker, Jr. (Jamie), David Manuel Walker (Ann), both of Lakeland, FL. 9 grandchildren, Erin, Kenny, Jacob, Jessica, Tad, Duane, Cassandra, Tiffany, and Nikole, 8 great - grandchildren, Ruth, Peter, Levi, Darby, Piper, Dalton, Kyleigh and Kaitlyn, a host of Cousin, Friends and Chigger.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.Ted is greatly missed and will always be loved.Funeral Services provided by Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services.