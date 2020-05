Or Copy this URL to Share

TEMPIE ANN

PREVATT, 77



HAINES CITY - Tempie A. Prevatt, 77, passed 5/6/20. Survived by her daughter, Patrice; 2 grands, Crystal & Andria; & 5 great grands. Oak Ridge FC.



