TERESA ANN (DAVIS) SELF
GIBSONTON - Teresa Ann (Davis) Self of Gibsonton, Florida died on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 from cancer at Sun City Center Hospice in Florida.
Teresa was born June 9th, 1957 in Lakeland, Florida. She worked many years at Segrest Tropical Fish Farm and was retired at the time of her death. She graduated from Kathleen High School and Polk Community College. Teresa loved her pets, her garden and the beach. She did not have children of her own but loved her nieces, nephews and children of her friends.
Teresa is survived by her companion of 20+ years, Joe Cartier, her parents Daniel and Doniese Davis (Lakeland, FL), brother Walter Davis and his wife Brenda (Orlando, FL), sisters, Mona Scott (Atlanta, GA) and Robin McAulay (Bartow, FL) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial will be held Saturday, May 25th in Gibsonton, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Teresa Self may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home at PO Box 8190 in Lakeland, Florida 33802.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2019