TERESA

EVLYNNE O'BERRY, 64



AUBURNDALE - Teresa Evlynne O'Berry, 64, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 to receive her new body and spread her wings as an angel in Heaven, her new home. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Polk County and retired from Winter Haven Hospital where she was a ward clerk. She attended Bethel Church of God in Bartow.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Violet M O'Berry and Colon R. O'Berry and her brother, James C. O'Berry. She is survived by her four sisters, Janice Evans, Sylvia (David) Stewart, Mary (Pete) Franks and Tammy Fee; two step daughters, Kendra Enderby and Krystal Harbuck; five nieces; three nephews; six great nieces; nine great nephews and three grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 25th at 2 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave., Auburndale, FL. 33823 with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 pm at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.



