TERESA M.
CROWE, 63
CHILLICOTHE, OH. - Teresa M. Crowe, 63, died March 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 21, 1957, to Emmarue (Phillips) and William Edward Murray in Bartow, FL. Teresa grew up in the Holly Hill/Dayton area where she enjoyed riding her bike and going to the movies.
Teresa began her career as an electrician and shortly after, met her husband, Walter. They worked alongside each other and eventually married on June 1, 1976. They continued to travel as electricians until 1988. The settled in Lakeland, FL, where Teresa worked at Publix and the Lakeland Ledger. She retied to Ohio in 2013.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband Walter Carl Crowe; their daughter Jennifer Lee (Shane) Eblin; granddaughter Morgan Destiny; a sister Margie (Henry) Collins and family; two brothers Ed (Joanie) Murray and family, and Dan Murray and family; as well as two dear friends: Charlotte Salyers and Joanne Long.
Teresa's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in Lakeland, FL, during the first week of June. Announcements will be mailed to family and friends in May. Her online guestbook is available at
www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020