DR. TERESITA
MAGARINO
LAKELAND - Dr. Teresita F. Magarino, 82, passed away on November 28, 2019.
Dr. Teresita Magarino was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a caring pediatrician.
She obtained her medical doctorate from the University of Madrid, Spain in 1963.
Dr. Teresita Magarino is survived by her husband, Walfredo A. Magarino, M.D., her children, Teresita M. Sanchez, Diana Buyukoglu, Vivian Gomez, and Zandra Koeppel; her son in laws, J.R. Sanchez, Erkin Buyukoglu, Norberto Gomez, and Alex Combs; her grandchildren, Joseph Arthur Christian Sanchez, Jack and Max Buyukoglu, Olivia Gomez, and Mason and Griffin Combs.
A viewing for Teresita will be held from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801, with a burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy. 98S, Lakeland 33812.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019