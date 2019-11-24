|
TERRENCE
MASON, 43
TAMPA - Terrence Mason, 43, passed on Nov. 16, 2019 at Moffitt Cancer Center.
He was born in Ft. Pierce, FL, and spent most of his life in Florida; he was proud to be a true Floridian.
He is survived by wife, Ann Mason of Tampa; son, Marcus Smith of Tampa; daughter, Alexis Smith of Tampa; son and wife, Herbie and Kerby Smith of Austin, TX; also, Mom, Eileen Rauch of Mulberry; sisters: Carmen Stanton and family of Lakeland, and Nicole Townsend and family of Zephyrhills. There are also extended family.
The Memorial is to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the MacDonald's Funeral Home, Tampa at 3 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019