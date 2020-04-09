|
|
TERRILEE FRICK
BARTLETT
LAKELAND - TerriLee 'Terri' Frick Bartlett, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020 at her home in Lakeland.
Terri was born in Pasadena, CA on Feb 7, 1954 and lived her life in CA, FL, and for a short while in Australia.
She is survived by her family of 2 sons, 1 daughter, her parents, two siblings and several grandkids.
Terri was artistic, creative, loving, spiritual, perky, hardworking, honest, giving, determined and stubborn, but ultimately could not beat lung cancer. She will be missed by many.
Private services.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cornerstone Hospice, https://cornerstonehospice.org/
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020