Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
TERRY CLEVELAND
TERRY C. CLEVELAND Obituary
TERRY C.
CLEVELAND, 81

LAKELAND - Mr. Terry C. Cleveland, age 81, passed away May 28, 2019.
Terry was born in Birmingham, AL, on January 24, 1938, to Billy & Martha (Cosper) Cleveland. He moved from Mulberry 7 years ago to Lakeland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (Peace Time) and a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his son Chip Cleveland. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Cleveland, sons Jerry and Roger Cleveland, daughter Alicia Passavage, grandsons Chase & Jake Cleveland, granddaughter Denise Hartley, great grandchildren Aislinn, Cora, Cael & Mary Jane and sister Sherry Selogic.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mulberry United Methodist Church-306 N. Church Ave., Mulberry, Fl. 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from May 31 to June 1, 2019
