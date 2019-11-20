The Ledger Obituaries
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
Elks Club
4429 Harden Blvd
Lakeland, FL
Terry E. Benton Sr.


1945 - 2019
Terry E. Benton Sr. Obituary
TERRY E.
BENTON

LAKELAND - Terry E. Benton, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2019. Born on June 2, 1945 in Dayton Ohio to the late Perry and Kay Benton. He was predeceased by his son Terry Benton Jr. and Frederique Schwindling. Survived by his wife of 35 years Monique S. Benton, and by sons Allan Schwindling, Tommy Schwindling and wife Joy, Montgomery, Alabama. Daughter Sonya Scott and Tony of Australia. Sister Deborah Short and James of New Carlisle, Ohio. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchild-ren.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Terry attended The Ohio State University and Served in the USAF from 1965-1969, during his career he was a Mechanical Engineer and Project Manager specializing in Industrial Material Handling.
He was very active as a Master Mason at the Lakeland Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, and President of Lakeland Shriners Club. As a member of the Egypt Shrine in Tampa, he was very involved with transporting children to Tampa Shriners Hospital. He was an active member of the Shriners Legion of Honor, and a member of the LSCI, Inc.
His passion was traveling and fishing, but most of all his family.
The family would like to thank all of his Masonic and Shriner brothers along with neighbors and many friends.
Memorial Service will be held on November 22, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, Florida.
Celebration of Life will follow the service at 5:30 pm at the Elks Club, 4429 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Egypt Shriners of Tampa.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
