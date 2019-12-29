|
|
TERRY GORDON CLEAVES
AUBURNDALE - Terry Gordon Cleaves, 81, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Good Sheppard Hospice in Auburndale. Born December 17, 1938 in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of Ray and Doris Cleaves and a 38 year Winter Haven resident. He was a graduate of Culver Military Academy and served his country in the United States Army's counter-intelligence unit.
Terry was a true renaissance man - as proficient with a calculator and complex figures as he was with piano keys and complex harmonies. He was also an avid and accomplished fisherman and pilot, a beekeeper, a published author, an Ohio State football fanatic and a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Always quick with a laugh or a joke, or a funny voice or walk; he was the consummate storyteller and his sense of humor knew no limits.
Terry was also an old school gentleman who was always, always thinking of others, and was dearly loved by all who knew him. His volunteer work with the Polk County Humane Society, The American Red Cross, The Winter Haven Theatre, the Sertoma Club and so many other charitable organizations brought him great joy and fulfillment.
From his early beginnings as a page on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, to opening his own brokerage, to his storied 30 year career as a broker, manager, and Vice President at Merrill Lynch, he watched the markets rise and fall and rebound, and his personal life was no less dramatic. Nonetheless, he navigated each twist and turn with a quiet, gentle grace and a thankful and generous heart.
In his 23 years working as a mediator with the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, he made it his business to resolve conflict and to help his fellow Floridians to understand and respect each other - and themselves - better.
Terry is survived by his loving wife Lisa; his brother Larry, his sons Shawn (Shawna) and Hiago and daughters Lori (Dane) and Ana, and eleven beautiful grandchildren. He is preceded in death by - and looks forward to re-uniting with - his son Jeffery, and his parents.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated and no formal service will be held; family and friends are grateful for all of the thoughts and prayers in remembrance of him.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019