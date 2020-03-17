|
TERRY K.
SENSABAUGH, 53
BARTOW - Terry K. Sensabaugh, 53, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born June 10, 1966 in Ashtabula, OH. Terry was a resident of Bartow since 1986, moving from Ashtabula, OH. He was the Owner & Operator of Independent Drivers Association for Truck Drivers. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers: Don Gross and Gerald Sensabaugh. He is survived by his wife: Brenda R. Sensabaugh, three step daughters: April Bailey (Charles), Tricia Landerville (Kurt), Monika Deason (Scott), brother: Larry Gross, sister: Billie Marshand (Chuck), mother: Delois Sensabaugh, grandmother: Eva Stoyer and eight grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 10 to 11 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Whidden Mc-Lean Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am Thursday at Whidden McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020