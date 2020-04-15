Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY LYNN JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRY LYNN JONES Obituary
TERRY LYNN
JONES, 60

BARTOW - Terry Lynn Jones, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. Terry was born August 6, 1959, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Clint Jones and Virginia Frakes.
He retired from the Hon Company, worked at the Polk Rohr Home and was a member of Highland Park Church.
Terry is survived by his wife, Pamela Jones; daughter, Karissa (David) Johnson; son, Brent Jones; grandchildren, Blake, Emma and Wil Johnson; brothers, Loyde Havener, Larry Havener, Ronnie (Elaine ) Nelson, Gary (Rene) Jones, David Jones and Bobby (Rose) Frakes; sisters, Ann (David) Roberts, Connie (Dee Dee) Geary and Bonnie Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Robert Frakes.
Funeral services will be held privately on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome.
com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -