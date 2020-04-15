|
|
TERRY LYNN
JONES, 60
BARTOW - Terry Lynn Jones, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. Terry was born August 6, 1959, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Clint Jones and Virginia Frakes.
He retired from the Hon Company, worked at the Polk Rohr Home and was a member of Highland Park Church.
Terry is survived by his wife, Pamela Jones; daughter, Karissa (David) Johnson; son, Brent Jones; grandchildren, Blake, Emma and Wil Johnson; brothers, Loyde Havener, Larry Havener, Ronnie (Elaine ) Nelson, Gary (Rene) Jones, David Jones and Bobby (Rose) Frakes; sisters, Ann (David) Roberts, Connie (Dee Dee) Geary and Bonnie Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Robert Frakes.
Funeral services will be held privately on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome.
com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020