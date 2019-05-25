|
TERRY WAYNE
JOHNSON, 70
LAKELAND - Terry Wayne Johnson, 70, of Lakeland passed away on May 15, 2019. He had lived in Lakeland most of his life. Terry spent his entire professional career working for Badcock Furniture. While working there he enjoyed traveling to many countries. An avid Florida Gator fan, he loved the games and collecting memorabilia. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Boca Grande with the Badcock boys.
He is preceded in death by his wife of many years Frannee Johnson. Terry is survived by his sisters Patricia Adams, Rosalyn Roberts and Phyllis 'Yvonne' Johnson; a niece Tracee Adams, nephew Scott Adams (Laurie); as well as long-time family friend Rudy Sapp.
Terry will be interred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11AM in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from May 25 to May 26, 2019