THADDEUS ADOLPHUS BRYSON
THADDEUS
ADOLPHUS
BRYSON, 68

LAKELAND - Thaddeus Adolphus Bryson, 68, Transitioned to his heavenly home on June 24, 2020. He was a retiree of the New York City Transit Authority.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Bryson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, Shanita Bryson Austin (Jonathan), Shane Gimel Bryson, and Ezron Damian Bryson (Dana); his five grandchildren, Jonathan Eiliott Austin, Jr., Eddy Theddeus Austin, Aaron Bryson Austin, Kristin Delrita Bryson, and Ezron Damian Bryson, Jr.; seven sisters, Mercedes Brooks, Charlise Vialle (Tony), Laurencia Duzant (Stephen), Hyacinth Richardson, Oleana Bryson, Ruth Bryson, and Inez Bryson; two aunts, Florecia Jagershoek of St. Martin F.W.I. and Cynthia Jermain in Den Haag, Holland; two godchildren, Jermaine Brown and Denese Hazel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wed. July 1, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Coney Funeral Home located at 1404 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Ave. Lakeland, Fl. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
