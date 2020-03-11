|
THEA J.
GIBBS, 93
LAKELAND - Dorthea Johanne Kochan Gibbs died March 5th, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. She was born in Bremen, Germany on July 29, 1926, to the late Paul and Dorthea Kochan.
Thea graduated from Oder St. High School and attended Bremen University. She came to the U.S. and married Lloyd Gibbs of Tuscarawas, Ohio in 1948.
Thea loved, nurtured and cherished her entire family. She was also a champion bowl-er, played softball into her 60s, enjoyed all sports, loved eating out and traveling.
She was a proud Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.
She was a member of the Sharon Moravian Church in Ohio and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Lloyd R. Gibbs of Tuscarawas, OH; bro-ther Paul K. Kochan of Germany; and son Raymond P. Gibbs.
Thea is survived and deeply missed by her loving companion Richard A. Brown; sisters Rosemarie Neelen and Helga Schroer of Germany; son Daniel L. Gibbs and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Raymond and Leslie Gibbs, Chris and Kendra Gibbs, Lindsey and Craig Rowley, Trent Gibbs, Jason Gibbs, Shannon and Joel DeGraaf, Bethany Gibbs Verna, Aimee and Jonathan Schaedig; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and many friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lakeland Junction 202 E. Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL on Saturday, March 14th, at 2 PM.
Additional services will be held in Ohio where she requested to be laid to rest at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020