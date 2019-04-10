|
|
THELMA
ELIZABETH
LAHMON, 90
LAKE ALFRED - Thelma Elizabeth Lahmon of Lake Alfred, FL passed away Saturday, April 06, 2019. She was 90. A native of Phillipsburg, PA, born September 7, 1928, Thelma moved here 45 years ago from Fairborn, Ohio. She co-owned and operated several businesses with her husband, and most recently, retired from Belk Lindsey Stores.
Thelma was pre-deceased by her son Rodney Williamson. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert of Lake Alfred, FL; her son Daryl Williamson of Morehead, KY, and her brother Jim Wood of Phillipsburg, PA. Thelma also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grand-children.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside services will be 1:30 pm Friday at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice, and the staff of Brookdale Clair Bridge Memory Facility of Winter Haven for all their loving care.
