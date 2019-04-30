|
THELMA SINGLETARY HOWELL, 91
LAKELAND - Thelma Singletary Howell, 91, passed away into the arms of her precious LORD, Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born May 21, 1927, in Lakeland, FL.
She is predeceased in death by her parents, Lonnie and Omie Singletary, 1st husband Paul Dee Meddick, Jr., 2nd Ray Wilson Tallman, 3rd Russell Howell, 4 sisters, 2 brother, and son James Tallman.
Mom is survived by her loving children: Donna Elizabeth (Dr Howard) Gorell, Lakeland, Paul David (Shirley) Meddick, Roanoke, AL, Debra Sue Lengyel, Lakeland, Ray Wilson (Mary Ann) Tallman, Jr., Lakeland, Cheryl Ann Tallman, Lakeland, Betty Ann Tallman Muldoon, Jeanne (Jeff) Fitchett and two sisters, Lakeland, brother Elmer (Colleen) Singletary, Tampa, numerous nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.
Mom was a lifelong Polk County resident. A faithful member of the Parkview Baptist Church in Lakeland, serving in the Choir, Decorations / Floral Committees, Director of Kitchen Meals on Wednesday nights/ ice cream socials, and Director for the High School Training Union Department. She enjoyed working at the Reececliff Restaurant for many years, until she opened her very own 'Family Restaurant' in North Lakeland. She was also employed by Publix Supermarkets in the Floral Division at Southgate Shopping Center, along with several other floral shops in town on busy holidays.
Mom loved her family, church, helping others, entertaining friends, family gatherings with lots and lots of 'good food,' and, of course, FISHING! Most of her life she would NEVER be caught without a rod and reel in the trunk of her car, just in case she needed to 'drop a line' in our many lakes, ponds, and pits.
Visitations will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, 1:30 - 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church At The Mall, 1010 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL. 3380l. Followed by her Life Celebration at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019