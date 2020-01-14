|
|
THELMA VIRGINIA
KITCHENS, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Thelma Virginia Kitchens, 84 of Winter Haven, Florida died peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1935 in Eagle Lake, Florida.
She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1953 and worked for Goodyear Service Store for over 30 years. She was a ham radio operator, known as WB4S, and loved sewing and quilting. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Thelma is survived by her husband Robert Kitchens of 65 years; daughters Pam Gall (Danny) April Bietila (Walt); 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and brother Lamar Calhoun.
She is preceded by her father and mother, Reverend and Mrs. L.O. Calhoun, daughter Linda Higley, husband Mel; sister Mildred Kennedy, husband James; sister-in-law Helen Calhoun, and brothers Roy and James Calhoun.
Visitation will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven Florida on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:30 am with the celebration of her life service to begin at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020