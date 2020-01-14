Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA KITCHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA VIRGINIA KITCHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA VIRGINIA KITCHENS Obituary
THELMA VIRGINIA
KITCHENS, 84

WINTER HAVEN - Thelma Virginia Kitchens, 84 of Winter Haven, Florida died peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1935 in Eagle Lake, Florida.
She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1953 and worked for Goodyear Service Store for over 30 years. She was a ham radio operator, known as WB4S, and loved sewing and quilting. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Thelma is survived by her husband Robert Kitchens of 65 years; daughters Pam Gall (Danny) April Bietila (Walt); 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and brother Lamar Calhoun.
She is preceded by her father and mother, Reverend and Mrs. L.O. Calhoun, daughter Linda Higley, husband Mel; sister Mildred Kennedy, husband James; sister-in-law Helen Calhoun, and brothers Roy and James Calhoun.
Visitation will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven Florida on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:30 am with the celebration of her life service to begin at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -