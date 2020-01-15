|
|
THEODORA 'TEDDY' MARION STASIAK
LAKELAND - Theodora Marion Stasiak, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Calumet City, IL on March 26, 1930, to Joseph and Marion Sikorski.
Theodora volunteered at Regenerations Resale Shop in Mulberry, FL. She was a member of the Knitters Crocheting and Quilter Group. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Theodora was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leo Stasiak; a daughter, Marion Surd of IL; parents, Joseph and Marion Sikorski; grandchildren: Michelle Stasiak, Allison Stasiak, and Kimberly Stasiak; and her brother, Richard Sikorski.
She is survived by her five children: Peggy Austermann of MO, Richard (Mary) Stasiak of CO, Deborah Hansen of CO, Michael (Anita) Stasiak of Lakeland, FL, Joseph (Cheryl) Stasiak of CO.; 14 grandchildren: Stacy (Kirk) Strong, Eric (Michelle) Nanista, Gerry (Emily) Stasiak, Bryan (Sarah) Nanista, Greg (Jessie) Austermann, Jon (Katie) Stasiak, Jennifer (Matt) Mullaney, Jessica (Anthony) Pratt, Lindsey (Bucky) Smith, Ashley (Brandon) McMillen, Johnny (Teresa) Standerski, Hanna Standerski, Alexander Stasiak, and Zachary Stasiak; 17 great-grandchildren; Peyton Strong, Ella Stasiak, Olivia Stasiak, Brody Strong, Aidan Stasiak, Hudson Stasiak, Isabella Nanista, Wil Stasiak, Riley Jane Nanista, Madeline Mullaney, Carter Austermann, Annette Mullaney, Hudson Austermann, Calvin Pratt, Alice Pratt, Jasper Smith and Eddie Standerski.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one-hour prior. Memorials may be sent Good Shepherd Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020