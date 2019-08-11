Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Tommy" Thomas


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Tommy" Thomas Obituary
THEODORE
'Tommy'
THOMAS

LAKELAND-Theodore 'Tommy' Thomas, 67, of Lakeland, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home.
Tommy was born October 23, 1951 in Salisbury, NC to the late Bettie Poteat Thomas and Theodore Thomas, Jr. A 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School, he worked in outside sales for Hughes Supply. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was also an avid GATOR fan.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Denise; sons Jeffrey (Sharon) Thomas and James Thomas (Megan); sisters Jaudon (Wayne) Cline and Rebecca (Richard) Graves; one grandson, Bradley Thomas.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 -11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 6850 New Tampa Highway #600, Lakeland, FL 33815
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now