THEODORE
'Tommy'
THOMAS
LAKELAND-Theodore 'Tommy' Thomas, 67, of Lakeland, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home.
Tommy was born October 23, 1951 in Salisbury, NC to the late Bettie Poteat Thomas and Theodore Thomas, Jr. A 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School, he worked in outside sales for Hughes Supply. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was also an avid GATOR fan.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Denise; sons Jeffrey (Sharon) Thomas and James Thomas (Megan); sisters Jaudon (Wayne) Cline and Rebecca (Richard) Graves; one grandson, Bradley Thomas.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 -11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 6850 New Tampa Highway #600, Lakeland, FL 33815
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019