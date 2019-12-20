Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Church of Christ
5730 Lakeland Highlands Road
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA DIDOMINIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA ELINA (MOSCOW) DIDOMINIC


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA ELINA (MOSCOW) DIDOMINIC Obituary
THERESA ELINA DIDOMINIC
(MOSCOW), 37

LAKELAND - Theresa Elina Didominic (Moscow), 37, passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2019.
Born September 4, 1982 in Smithtown, NY, she is the daughter of Patricia Moscow and the late Eric Raymond Moscow. Theresa was preceded in death by her father Eric Raymond Moscow and her grandfather Robert J. Allen. She is survived by her daughter Lydia Gonzalez, mother Patricia Moscow and stepfather Ben Lang, her brother Eric Moscow, nephews Lucian and Eric, grandmother Theresa Allen, uncles James Allen (Diane) and Richard Allen (Gina) and many cousins and other family members. A loving mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter, Theresa will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Highlands Church of Christ, 5730 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -