THERESA ELINA DIDOMINIC
(MOSCOW), 37
LAKELAND - Theresa Elina Didominic (Moscow), 37, passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2019.
Born September 4, 1982 in Smithtown, NY, she is the daughter of Patricia Moscow and the late Eric Raymond Moscow. Theresa was preceded in death by her father Eric Raymond Moscow and her grandfather Robert J. Allen. She is survived by her daughter Lydia Gonzalez, mother Patricia Moscow and stepfather Ben Lang, her brother Eric Moscow, nephews Lucian and Eric, grandmother Theresa Allen, uncles James Allen (Diane) and Richard Allen (Gina) and many cousins and other family members. A loving mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter, Theresa will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Highlands Church of Christ, 5730 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019