The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
333 Terrace Way
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
333 Terrace Way
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Scevola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Palma Pennachio Scevola


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Palma Pennachio Scevola Obituary
THERESA PALMA PENNACHIO SCEVOLA

LAKELAND - Theresa Palma Pennachio Scevola, 89, of Lakeland, FL was born in Brooklyn, NY on 4/13/1930 (which in that year it fell on Palm Sunday). She passed away from her earthly life on 11/10/2019 at 1:55pm.
She was married to Vincent C. Scevola on 4/26/1953. Theresa was a wonderful, loving mother of two daughters, Phyllis M. (Scevola) Tillman and Carmela M. (Scevola) Starr. She loved her sons-in-law, Tom 'Tommy' Tillman and Michael Starr very much. She was a wonderful, loving grandmother to Angela Tillman, TJ Tillman, Richie Tillman, Christopher Starr, Mikey Starr and Andrew Starr. She loved her granddaughter in-law, Jean (Song) who is married to TJ.
Her parents were Frank M. Pennachio and Marie C. (Amato) Pennachio. She had two brothers, Frank (Sonny) and Joe, and a sister, Rosemarie. All have preceded her from this earthly life.
Theresa had great devotion for the Blessed Virgin Mary. Even at the end of her life, she still remembered the Our Father and the Hail Mary. She and her husband, 'Jimmy' were among the original parishioners of Church of Resurrection from when it was but a mission church on Doris Drive.
Theresa retired as a hostess from Suncoast Restaurant in Maas Brothers in Lakeland. She loved to sew and to cook. Everyone who visited for dinner knew they would be in for a true Italian culinary experience. Most still talk about her Italian feasts. Her eggplant rollatini is known worldwide!
Thank you, Theresa, mom, grandma for all that you have done for all of us, especially for your husband and daughters. We love and miss you always.
A visitation will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30am with a Mass at 11:30am followed by a burial at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now