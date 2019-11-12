|
|
THERESA PALMA PENNACHIO SCEVOLA
LAKELAND - Theresa Palma Pennachio Scevola, 89, of Lakeland, FL was born in Brooklyn, NY on 4/13/1930 (which in that year it fell on Palm Sunday). She passed away from her earthly life on 11/10/2019 at 1:55pm.
She was married to Vincent C. Scevola on 4/26/1953. Theresa was a wonderful, loving mother of two daughters, Phyllis M. (Scevola) Tillman and Carmela M. (Scevola) Starr. She loved her sons-in-law, Tom 'Tommy' Tillman and Michael Starr very much. She was a wonderful, loving grandmother to Angela Tillman, TJ Tillman, Richie Tillman, Christopher Starr, Mikey Starr and Andrew Starr. She loved her granddaughter in-law, Jean (Song) who is married to TJ.
Her parents were Frank M. Pennachio and Marie C. (Amato) Pennachio. She had two brothers, Frank (Sonny) and Joe, and a sister, Rosemarie. All have preceded her from this earthly life.
Theresa had great devotion for the Blessed Virgin Mary. Even at the end of her life, she still remembered the Our Father and the Hail Mary. She and her husband, 'Jimmy' were among the original parishioners of Church of Resurrection from when it was but a mission church on Doris Drive.
Theresa retired as a hostess from Suncoast Restaurant in Maas Brothers in Lakeland. She loved to sew and to cook. Everyone who visited for dinner knew they would be in for a true Italian culinary experience. Most still talk about her Italian feasts. Her eggplant rollatini is known worldwide!
Thank you, Theresa, mom, grandma for all that you have done for all of us, especially for your husband and daughters. We love and miss you always.
A visitation will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30am with a Mass at 11:30am followed by a burial at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019