THOMAS C.
YON, III
LAKELAND - Thomas C. Yon, III, 61, died Nov. 30, 2019. Mr. Yon was born in Eustis, FL on August 12, 1958 to Gail and the late Thomas Yon, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Cindy Enlow. He was a long-time resident of the area and was a graduate of Kathleen Senior High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Polk Community College as a Registered Nurse, and ultimately achieved his Masters of Science in Nursing from Florida Gulf Coast University as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
Upon graduating, he became a nurse anesthetist for the Watson Clinic, providing anesthesia for the patients at Lakeland Regional Health.
Mr. Yon is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jackie Yon; children, Lauren (Chris) Morata, Stacey (Trey) Carter, and Jason (Beth) Matthews; grandchildren, Kylie, Hollis, Maggie, Lily, and Alden Thomas.
The celebration of his life will be Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the Eickhoff Hospitality Room, Aerospace Pavilion at the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo Center, 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811. Visitation will begin at 1 pm and a short service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tommy Yon III Memorial Fund, 1501 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL, 33803, givecf.org/donate to support aspiring nurse anesthetists.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Keith Powers, Jeff and Laura Shooks for their valiant efforts and steadfast assistance during his time of need, as well as our friends and family at Lakeland Regional Health.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019