THOMAS 'TOMMY'

CHARLES TIEDGEN



LAKELAND - Thomas Charles Tiedgen was born February 22nd, 1949 and went to be with his beloved wife and parents on November 16th 2020 after complications from heart surgery. He was a kind-hearted man who would help anyone he could, especially his family who he loved dearly. He was full of passion for life with his family and had a contagious laugh and smile that lit up any room. He was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his son, Travis Tiedgen and two daughters, Sheri Polk and Lisa Tiedgen and 2 granddaughters: Jayden Polk and Madisyn Lloyd and loving sisters, Patricia Busbee and Susan Tiedgen Perry, brother, Stanley Tiedgen and nieces & nephews.

Service will be held at Medulla Baptist Church on Monday Nov 30th at 3pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store