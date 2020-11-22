1/1
Thomas Charles Tiedgen
1949 - 2020
THOMAS 'TOMMY'
CHARLES TIEDGEN

LAKELAND - Thomas Charles Tiedgen was born February 22nd, 1949 and went to be with his beloved wife and parents on November 16th 2020 after complications from heart surgery. He was a kind-hearted man who would help anyone he could, especially his family who he loved dearly. He was full of passion for life with his family and had a contagious laugh and smile that lit up any room. He was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his son, Travis Tiedgen and two daughters, Sheri Polk and Lisa Tiedgen and 2 granddaughters: Jayden Polk and Madisyn Lloyd and loving sisters, Patricia Busbee and Susan Tiedgen Perry, brother, Stanley Tiedgen and nieces & nephews.
Service will be held at Medulla Baptist Church on Monday Nov 30th at 3pm.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
03:00 PM
Medulla Baptist Church
