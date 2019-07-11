|
THOMAS 'TOM' COFFMAN
8/25/37 - 7/6/19
WINTER HAVEN - Thomas Coffman of Winter Haven, FL, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
A native of Columbus, OH, Tom graduated from Columbus West H.S. (1955) and The Ohio State University (1959) then began a teaching career in music in Baltimore, OH. Following graduate school at Ohio University he married Anamarie Laubly in 1964 and moved to Miamisburg, OH, where he was Supervisor of Music for nine years. This is where his two sons, Matthew and Cyle, were born.
The future took Tom and his family to Lancaster, OH. He purchased a music store that grew into five stores in southeast Ohio. When not in the music stores, Tom reveled in water skiing, collecting antique musical instruments, participating in community events and traveling. He joined the Lancaster Rotary in January of 1993.
It was water skiing that brought Tom and Anamarie to Winter Haven in 1999. He was a competitive water skier and tournament judge for the American Water Ski Association.
Tom loved his church and his family. He belonged to First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven where he played in the bell choir and sang in the choir. He was a Deacon in the church.
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anamarie, two sons, Matthew (Cindy Riggs) of Heath, OH and Cyle (Shelly Nicholson) of Denver, CO, three grandchildren, Cole, Mack, and Laurel, his sisters, Wanda Knott of Columbia, MD, and Barbara Watts of Bradenton, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Ethel Coffman and a sister, Gilberta Waite.
A memorial service honoring Tom and his life will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, 637 Sixth St. NW, Winter Haven on Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Tom's name to the Capital Music Campaign at First Presbyterian Church or the scholarship and community projects of the Rotary Club of Winter Haven, P.O. Box 484, Winter Haven, FL 33882-0484.
