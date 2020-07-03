THOMAS EGRETENCORDLAKE ALFRED - Thomas E Gretencord, 96, retired, former owner of Lake Alfred Barber Shop in Lake Alfred, FL, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Winter Haven Hospital.Tom moved to Lake Howard Heights in March from Winter Ridge Condominiums. He had resided in Lake Alfred from 1953 to 2000.Tom Gretencord was born in Fowler, Indiana, October 16, 1923 and served in the Army from April 1943 to February 1946 and August 1950 to August 27, 1952. Afterward he joined his parents, wife and daughter in Lake Alfred.He was active in the community.Tom joined the Lake Alfred Lions club in 1967 and in 50+ years served as secretary, treasurer, and one year as president. He served three years on the Lake Alfred Chamber of Commerce Board, with one year as President, two years as President of the Lake Alfred Little League, cub scout troop leader for a year and, State Secretary of Travelers Protection Association.He is preceded in death by his wife Carol in 1998. He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Anderson of Lake Alfred, and two granddaughters, Jennifer Anderson of Apopka, and Melissa Anderson of Lake Alfred.Condolences may be sent to Marilyn Anderson, 250 E Columbia Street, Lake Alfred, FL 33850. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lake Alfred Lions Club, PO Box 1401, Lake Alfred, FL 33850, for eyesight preservation.A celebration of his life will be held later this year.