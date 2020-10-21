THOMAS

EDWARD HENDRIX

11/20/47 - 10/4/20



LAKELAND - Thomas (Tom) Edward Hendrix passed away October 4, 2020. He was 72.

Tom was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida having lived there his entire life. He was a graduate of Lakeland Senior High School. In his youth fought in Vietnam for the United States Army. In his professional life he drove a truck for Mine & Mill Industrial Supply Company hauling throughout central Florida.

After retirement, he became a proficient league bowler at Interstate Lanes. He was a well-loved fixture at all family gatherings, known for his infectious laugh and witty comments.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Edward Wilson Hendrix, mother Jean Elizabeth (Williams) Hendrix, and sister Nancy Thompson. He is survived by two sisters, Susan Hurt and Amy Dustal, and one brother Charles (Ruby) Hendrix, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.



