Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
streaming live from the Oak Ridge Funeral Care You Tube channel, linked from the funeral home web site
THOMAS EUGENE "GENE" HOLLINGTON


1937 - 2020
THOMAS EUGENE 'GENE'
HOLLINGTON,
Sr., 82

WINTER HAVEN - Thomas Eugene 'Gene' Hollington, Sr., 82, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born October 5, 1937 in Kinard, FL to David and Macy Malloy Hollington he moved to Winter Haven in 1972 from Ft. Lauderdale. He was a Manager and District Manager for McCrory's Variety Stores for 43 years, and retired from the Winter Haven Mall Store in 1995. He then worked for Tucker Electric another 17 years as an office manager.
He is survived by his wife Vonice; two sons, Thomas E. Hollington, Jr. and his wife Paula of Winter Haven and Terry M. Hollington and his wife Debbie of Daytona Beach, FL; a sister, Violet Jones of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A family only service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The services will be available to view streaming live from the Oak Ridge Funeral Care You Tube channel, linked from the funeral home web site. The family asks that everyone please sign the guest book at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
