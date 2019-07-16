Home

THOMAS G. BARRETTA

THOMAS G. BARRETTA Obituary
THOMAS G.
BARRETTA, 96
1923- 2019

LAKELAND - Thomas G. Barretta, 96, a resident of Lakeland, FL, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland on July 13, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
Thomas was born in Dolgeville, N.Y. on June 14, 1923. He was a paint and body tech (skilled painter in auto business repair). He was a U.S. veteran of WWII (Army Air Corps) and he enjoyed golfing his entire life. He enjoyed early morning walks EVERY DAY.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve Barretta. He is survived by his 4 children: Mrs. Carol Collins (Terry), Kathy Craig McFar-land, Mrs. Karen Hicks (Duane-Tony) & son Tom Barretta (Darunee-Jeb) and seven beautiful grandkids with 12 great grandkids.
He inspired EVERYONE!!!
Published in Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019
