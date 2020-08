THOMAS

GARNETT KOINER, 61



LAKELAND - Thomas Garnett Koiner passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 from natural causes. He was 61.

He was an avid surfer and loved the beach.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong partner Mitzi R. Rogers. He is survived by his brother Rick and his 4 stepchildren, Sara, Courtney, Ashley and Gabriel, all whom loved him dearly.

A Celebration of life will beheld at a later date.



