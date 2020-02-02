|
THOMAS J. WALTON, 87
WINTER HAVEN - On January 23, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer's, Thomas entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord.
Tom was well known for his good-natured personality, his quick wit, and his ability to introduce humor to lighten heavy hearts or break the ice. He was loving, humble, kind, and honest. He will be greatly missed by his immediate family, his nieces and nephews 'by the dozens,' and many friends.
A native of LaPorte, Indiana and a long-time resident of Downers Grove, Illinois, he came to Winter Haven, Florida in 1998.
Throughout his career, Tom held sales and marketing positions in the housewares business and retired as National Sales Manager for Chicago Metallic, Lake Zurich, Illinois.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Winter Haven, Florida, the American Legion Post 8, Moose Lodge No. 1023, and Indiana University Alumni Association. He was actively involved as a volunteer in the community and was an employee of the Lake Henry Golf Club Pro Shop.
On September 28, 1957, Tom married Loretta Ann Collins of Michigan City, Indiana, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Thomas J., Jr. (Karen) Walton of Colorado, and Gregory (Mary) Walton of Tennessee; seven dear grandchildren, Ryan (Becky) Walton, Steven Walton, Jessie (Patrick) Doyle, Sarah (Austin) O'Kelley, Evie Walton, T. Joseph Walton, and Daniel Walton; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marshall, Jr. and Marguerite (Wright) Walton; grandparents, William Marshall, Sr. and Anna (Polly) Walton, George and Teresa (O'Reilly) Wright; five sisters, Mary (Norman) Cullen, Anna Elizabeth Walton, Jayne (John) Seimetz, Theresa (William) Samuels, and Patricia (Gerard) Brennan; three brothers, William Marshall III (Dorothy) Walton, George (Sue) Walton, and James (Jean) Walton; and daughter, Trish Ann Walton.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven, FL. followed by a celebration of life in the Parish Family Life Center. Interment will be in the family plot at Pine Lake Cemetery, LaPorte, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice (Forsyth Hospice House), Auburndale, FL, to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020