THOMAS LEE
BOERGER, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Thomas Lee Boerger, 77, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1942 in Lima, Ohio.
Mr. Boerger was a retired educator, life long Catholic and had a passion for Genealogy. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven, active with Cursillo, and a former member of the Columbus, OH Civitan Club.
Mr. Boerger was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marcille Boerger; brothers, Donald and James Boerger; sisters, Dorothy Jean Williams, Jacqueline McKinley, and Joann Boerger.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Niemeyer Boerger, daughter, Carrie Henderson (Brian) of Punta Gorda, FL, son Paul Boerger (Jess) of Winter Haven, FL, granddaughter, Kayla Henderson of Columbus, OH, sisters, Ruth Fromm of Lima, OH, and Maryann Cook (Clyde), of Lima, OH, and many, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.
A Mass and interment will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL on June 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the church's website, www.saintmcc.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church designated for Matthew 25 Ministries.
Published in The Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2020.