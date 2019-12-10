|
THOMAS LOWELL BILLINGS, 77
LAKELAND - Mr. Thomas 'Tom' Lowell Billings died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born in Jacksonville, Tom was the son of the late Monte Billings Lambert and Thomas Edgar Billings. His father, Thomas Edgar Billings, was tragically killed during World War II when Tom was 2 years-old.
Tom's mother remarried the late William Melvin Lambert. Tom honorably served in the United States Navy before attending the University of Florida, where he graduated with a degree in economics. In 1971, he married Jane Billings and remained happily married for 48 years.
Tom and Jane built their life together in their beloved community of Lakeland, where Tom enjoyed his career as a building contractor for nearly 40 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always welcomed friends, new and old, into his life with his infectious laugh and generous nature. Tom was a devoted servant of the United Methodist Church, as he served as the building contractor for Christ United Methodist Church in Lakeland and he was a loyal member of a variety of church committees. Most recently, Tom and Jane joined First United Methodist Church in Lakeland where he loved to greet friends on Sunday mornings. Most of all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, but close behind was his love for the University of Florida and Gator football.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Monte Billings Lambert, his father, Thomas Edgar Billings, his step-father, William Melvin Lambert, his brother, Phillip Edward Lambert, and his son, Thomas William Billings. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Durrance Billings, and his daughter, Margaret Billings Krause; grandchildren William Thomas Krause, Kenneth (Trey) Edward Krause, and Sara Katherine Krause.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church Lakeland in the Sanctuary at 11am Wednesday, December 11, with visitation in the Narthex at 10am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or 1-800-227-2345 or a .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019