THOMAS MARIO
VERNILE, Jr.
LAKELAND - Thomas Mario Vernile, Jr., of Lakeland, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was born in Mamaroneck, NY on February 25, 1934 to the late Thomas and Pia Vernile.
Thomas worked as a Cabinet Maker for over 60 years. He was very creative and truly enjoyed working with his hands. Thomas was a 3rd degree in the Knights of Columbus, and loved to go fishing. He was a kind, humble and gentle soul. Everyone he met treasured and respected him; he was a loving husband, father, and friend.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 44 years, Josephine Vernile; children George (Bernadette) Vernile and Victoria (Daniel) Apcie; brother Emilio Vernile; grandchildren Christian Apice and Danielle Apice.
He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Kathleen Rostron and 5 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation from 1-4 PM; service will begin at 4 PM.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019