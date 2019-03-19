|
THOMAS R.
JEFFRIES, 78
LAKELAND - Thomas R. Jeffries, 78, of Lakeland, surrounded by 'his girls,' went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Marie Jeffries; daughter Monica Jeffries Hazangeles (John), daughter Mary Kelly (Chris), granddaughter Christine Kelly, by his aunt Betty Jeffries, and by many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Born August 30, 1940, in Dunbar, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anna (Bell) Jeffries.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 210 W Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S.; Lakeland, FL 33813 or at
https://secure.qgiv.com/for/sfd/.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019