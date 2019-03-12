|
THOMAS ROBERT
RASCHKE, 75
LAKELAND - Mr. Thomas R. Raschke passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He was born in Morristown, NJ and came to Lakeland, FL as a child. Thomas worked for GTE for 30 years. He was a U.S. Air Force and Army Reserves veteran. Thomas loved spending time with his family, camping, gardening and bird watching.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane Raschke; sons, Craig (Stephanie) Raschke, Ryan (Becky) Raschke, all of Lakeland; daughter, Tiffany Harrelson of Brandon, FL; 5 grandchildren, Corey, Austin, Chasidy, Kellcee, Keaton and great grandchild, Austyn.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. A graveside service will follow, 11:30am at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019