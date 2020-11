Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS

RUSSELL NIST, 86

Fire Truck Sales



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Thomas R. Nist passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. He is survived

by his loving wife and family. Gilley's Family Cremation.



