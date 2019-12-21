|
|
THOMAS TAYLOR
HOOD, 84
LAKELAND - Thomas Taylor Hood, 84 of Lakeland passed away December 18, 2019.
Born in Grey Hill, Georgia, he was the son of the late Taylor and Clara Hood. He was the husband of the late Joan Mock Hood for 40 years.
Thomas' survivors include his children, Andrea Howlett, Lea Del Tosto (Robert), Mitchell Harvey (Michelle), Darren Harvey; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.
Thomas was co-owner of Lakeland Rubber Stamp Company for over 50 years. He collected die cast models and coins. He especially loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Graveside service will be at 10am, Monday, December 23, 2019, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019