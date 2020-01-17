|
|
THOMAS WILLIAM
BURKE, 64
LAKELAND - Thomas William Burke, 64, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on January 13, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1955, in Boston, MA, the son of John and Catherine Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Peggy. He is survived by his wife Laura Burke, stepdaughter Ariane Carrara, siblings Jack, Kathleen, Diane, Patrick, Michael, Kevin, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 3 pm at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020