THURMAN OWENS
THURMAN OWENS, 78

LAKELAND - Thurman Owens, Jr., age 78, of Lakeland, FL passed away on October 10, 2020.
A native of Palmetto, Florida, he was the son of John and Molly Owens.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene Owens of 58 years, children, Lynette Stewart (Steve), Thurman Allen Owens Jr., sibling, Vaughn Siniard, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter, Susan Coleman, siblings, Frances Hunt, John Owens and Herman Owens.
Thurman worked at the mines for 30 years as a mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing and animals.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Fellowship Church Assembly of God, 4405 N Galloway Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810, Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Church Assembly of God
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fellowship Church Assembly of God
