|
|
TIMMY W.
PRATHER, 42
WINTER HAVEN - Timmy W. Prather, 42, of Winter Haven went to be with Lord December 18, 2019. He left us so soon and so expectedly.
He is survived by his mother Star, sister Jennifer and brother Jason. Also two nieces Lexie and Maddie Prather. We will carry you in our hearts until we are together again. Love you Tim.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th at 11am at the Parkland Baptist Church, officiated by pastor Jim McKinney.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019