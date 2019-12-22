Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TIMMY PRATHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMMY W. PRATHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMMY W. PRATHER Obituary
TIMMY W.
PRATHER, 42

WINTER HAVEN - Timmy W. Prather, 42, of Winter Haven went to be with Lord December 18, 2019. He left us so soon and so expectedly.
He is survived by his mother Star, sister Jennifer and brother Jason. Also two nieces Lexie and Maddie Prather. We will carry you in our hearts until we are together again. Love you Tim.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th at 11am at the Parkland Baptist Church, officiated by pastor Jim McKinney.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -