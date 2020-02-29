Home

TIMOTHY BURKE

TIMOTHY BURKE Obituary
TIMOTHY
BURKE, 67

LAKELAND - Timothy Burke, 67 died peacefully in his home on 02/22/2020, in Lakeland, FL. Tim, the owner of TR Enterprise Plumbing, died of lung cancer, but not without a good fight.
Tim is survived by his daughter (Jodie Hayes), son (Michael Burke), 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grand-child, and 2 sisters (Cynthia Burke and Deborah Zamora).
As per requested, funeral services will be kept private and his ashes taken to the family memorial site in Coffee County, Alabama to spend eternity.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
