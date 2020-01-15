|
|
TIMOTHY D. BELL, 67
LAKELAND - Timothy D. Bell, 67, of Mulberry, passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020. He was born to Duane E. and Laree Bell (Trickey) on April 2, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was raised in Novi, MI and graduated from Novi High School. As a boy, he was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Novi and was also a member of the elite scouting group known as the Order of the Arrow. Tim was a certified fly fishing instructor with Courtland Fly Line Co. at the age of 16. He loved working at his parents' sporting goods store, Trickey's Hunting and Fishing in Novi.
He later worked for the City of Novi, D.P.W. as a heavy equipment operator and also was a Sergeant on the Novi Volunteer Fire Dept. for 7 years, often commandeering the pumper. Tim later moved to Nashville, MI where he bought a 40 acre farm. He enjoyed raising his two sons on the farm and hunting, fishing, gardening and raising a few hogs on the side. He was very self-sufficient. Tired of the cold, Tim and his family moved to Mulberry, FL in 1986. He retired in 2014 from the animal feed business after 37 years.
Tim was a member of the Sons of the American Legion since 1990, holding the offices of Squadron Commander, First Vice Commander, Adjutant, 7th District Adjutant and Detachment (state) Assistant Adjutant for a total of 68 years concurrently. He was also given a Life Time Membership in the Sons of the American Legion.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 22 yrs. Sandra Bell; sons Joshua Bell, Tampa, FL, and Cody Bell (Meghann) of Bartow, FL; two grandsons, Cohen Cody Timothy Bell and Ryland Rider Maverick Bell. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Bond (Al); brothers Thomas Bell (Mary) and Steven Bell; two stepsons Thomas Hashagen and David Hashagen; four step grandchildren Eric Hashagen (Sondra), Courtney Hashagen (Anthony), Carissa Click and Hannah Hunt and two step great-grandchildren, Finnley Hashagen and Ember Hashagen.
A visitation will be held 4-5PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 5PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.O.D.A. (Children's Organ Transplant Assoc.) through the Sons of the American Legion.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020