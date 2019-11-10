|
TIMOTHY JOSEPH 'JOEY'
CHAMBERS, 57
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Timothy Joseph 'Joey' Chambers, age 57,a resident of Lake Alfred, passed away Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Chambers was born Nov. 28, 1961 in Winter Haven to Billy Joe and Annie Lois (Buchanan) Chambers. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1979, while at AHS, he was in the Who's Who Among American High School Students for 2 yrs. Joey worked for Protel Inc. of Lakeland for 30 yrs. as a product engineer, was the stage manager for Ricky Skaggs for over 6 years and a member of the Orange Street Church of Christ in Auburndale. Joey enjoyed playing baseball, Gator football, music and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Sherryl Hobbs.
Joey is survived by his loving family: mother Annie Chambers of Lake Alfred, nephew Marshall (Tracey) Hobbs of Haines City, 2 nieces: Angie (Charles) Buchanan of Haines City, Mindy Burchfield of Auburndale, 9 gt. nieces & nephews: Lillyanne, Braden, Conley, Lathan, Chase, Christin, Courtney, Bubba & Corbin, 4 gt. gt. nieces & nephews: Grayson, Brentley, Chloe & L.J.
Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Tues., Nov. 12th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019