TIMOTHY JOSEPH
HAMMERSMITH SR.
WINTER HAVEN - Timothy Joseph Hammersmith Sr., died July 18, 2019. Loving husband to Bridget (nee Cannon); Loving Father to Theresa Glotfelty (Michael) and Tim Jr. (Eileen). Loving Grand-
father to Mary Catherine, John Paul, Ana & Marcus Glotfelty; and to Kilian, Finola and Rory Hammersmith.
Resident of Winter Haven for 32 years. Born Chicago, Illinois in 1929, graduated from St. Rita of Cascia High School, Chicago.
Served in the U.S. Navy during Korea (stationed at the Naval Air Station, Port Lyautey, Morocco). Worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 34 years as a Sales and Branch Manager in Northwest Indiana, was a Chartered Life Underwriter Member (CLU).
Devoted Family Man, enjoyed his retirement in Florida and visiting the Gulf of Mexico, taking sail boat rides and spending time with family. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2019